TRAVERS, Jeffrey Robert Age 77, passed away on February 15, 2020 at home in Cambridge, MA surrounded by his family after a difficult illness. He is survived by his children Nick and Emily Travers, his grandchildren Jackson Walbridge and Gabriella Carroll and his nephews Jeff and Adrian Travers. Jeff was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Eva Foldes Travers, his parents Carl and Dorothy Travers and his brother Greg Travers. He was also predeceased by his grandmother, Christine Leuschner, who was a caring second mother to Jeff. Jeff was born on January 10, 1943 in Eastchester, NY, where he attended Concordia Lutheran High School. He began college at MIT, but after realizing he and Physics were not friends he transferred to Harvard, from which he received at BA in Economics and a PhD in Social Psychology. After teaching at Swarthmore College, Jeff conducted research at Abt Associates, including a definitive national study of childcare. His career also included work for the National Academy of Sciences and freelance writing for the financial industry. Wrestling and intramural football were important parts of Jeff's high school and college years, and exercise continued to be an integral part of his daily routine. With "Soccer for Dummies" as his guide, Jeff enthusiastically took up coaching the Tomahawks, his son Nick's youth soccer team. Jeff was a writer at heart and worked diligently on plays and screenplays. He was an active participant at Grubstreet and several screenwriters' workshops. His play "Program for Murder" was produced off-Broadway. Jeff met his wife Eva during college when they had summer jobs on Cape Cod, and the Cape always played a big role in their lives. They spent every summer in Wellfleet, eventually owning a house there. Their home always was full of family, friends, good food and lively conversation. Above all, Jeff cherished his role as a father and grandfather, showering his children and grandchildren with patience, attention and love. They adored him in return. His daughter Emily and son Nick provided incredible care and love to Jeff during his illness, Many family members and friends visited Jeff to offer help, support and encouragement. The family would especially like to thank Betsy Anderson, Barbara Wolkowitz, Judy Carberg, Lisa Smulyan and Robyn Churchill. Contributions may be made to Mt. Auburn Home Health and hospice or to the organization of one's choice.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020