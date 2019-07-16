|
STONE, Jeffrey Of Randolph, MA, died July 7, 2019, at his home. He was a graduate of Tufts University in Electrical Engineering. He was the son of Larry Stone and Lillian Biederman Stone of Trumbull, CT. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Stone of FL. At the family's request, all services are private. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, RANDOLPH. For online guestbook, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019