Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
JENA I. PASCALE

JENA I. PASCALE Obituary
PASCALE, Jena I. Of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at age 86. A lifelong Quincy resident, she worked for many years for the Archdiocese of Boston as an administrative assistant. The daughter of the late Rossi and Melina (Petrella) Pascale, Jena was the loving sister of the late Silvio "Sal" Pascale, sister-in-law of Rosemarie (Cappola) Pascale; dear aunt of Ross Pascale, Deborah Pascale, Brenda Pascale, and Adele Pascale; great-aunt of Ashley Hill, Tracey Rose O'Brien and Kristen Lynn Weber; great-grandaunt of Adrian Weber and Dylan Weber. Family and friends are invited to Funeral Service which will be celebrated on Thursday, January 30 at 10:30AM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St., QUINCY CENTER. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com 6217-773-2728
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
