More Obituaries for JENNA KENNAWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENNA A. (LEYDON) KENNAWAY

JENNA A. (LEYDON) KENNAWAY Obituary
KENNAWAY, Jenna A. (Leydon) Of Brockton, passed on May 27th, at the age of 35. Beloved wife of Justin Kennaway. Loving daughter of Janet (Carlevale) and the late James Leydon. Devoted mother of Ryann Uburtis, Taylor and Shamus Kennaway. Cherished sister of Jamie Leydon. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. All services will be private at the family's request. For online guestbook, please visit

thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park (617) 361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019
