D'AMORE, Jennie (San Severino) Of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on February 20. Beloved wife of the late Anthony M. D'Amore. Dear daughter of the late Domenic San Severino and Maria Narducci. Loving sister to the late Theresa, Gus, Lucy, Tony, Domenic and Michael San Severino. Jennie is survived by her sister-in-law Leona San Severino, nieces Maria San Severino and Anita Barandao, nephews Michael San Severino and Frank San Severino and his wife Maria, great-niece Cherise Barandao and great-nephews Antonio Barandao and Domenic San Severino. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Monday, February 24 in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN from 3pm to 6pm and to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, February 25 at 10am in St. Peter's Church. Interment to follow at the Cambridge Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020