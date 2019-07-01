DURANTE, Jennie (Visconti) Age 101, of Quincy and formerly of Boston's North End, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Alliance Health at West Acres in Brockton. The oldest of seven children, Jennie was born in Brockton to the late Antonio and Belinda (Fiore) Visconti. She was raised and educated in Boston's North End and had lived in Quincy for over sixty years, and earlier in Boston. Jennie worked for many years as an assembler for the Raytheon Company in Quincy and later at the Norwood plant. She was an excellent cook and loved cooking for her large family and friends. Her home was the center for many celebrations and parties. Jennie enjoyed crocheting and knitting, and had made baby blankets and afghans for all her grandchildren. She always liked to travel, dance, and learn new things. Jennie was an active resident at 1000 Southern Artery in Quincy for sixteen years. She enjoyed the time she spent there and valued her friendships with other residents. Jennie was always on the go and constantly encouraged everyone to exercise, walk, and stay healthy. Beloved wife for sixty-four years of the late Vincent Durante. Devoted mother of Annabella "Ann" Ginches and her husband Fred of Wareham, Rosemarie Bentley and her late husband Mark of Brockton, Americo "Rico" Durante and his wife Linda of Whitman, the late Clement "Buddy" Durante and his wife Gail of Hanson, the late Vincent "Jim" Durante and his wife Gail of Houston, TX, and the late Carmela Mood and her husband Robert of Hanson. Loving grandmother of seventeen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and eighteen great-great-grandchildren. She was the great-grandmother of the late Travis Durante and Alexa Rose Ginches. Sister of Alfred Visconti of Revere, and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY, Friday, July 5th at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Joseph's Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting at the funeral home prior to the Mass from 9-10 a.m. Interment Saint Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For those who wish, donations in Jennie's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. You are invited to visit:



