FORCILLO, Jennie (Tumbiolo) Of Revere, Sept. 18, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Stephen A. Forcillo. Loving mother of Joanna Lamattina and her husband Anthony of Revere and Stephen Forcillo and his wife Rosemary of Dover, New Hampshire. Dear sister of the late Mary Ciammataro, Matthew Tumbiolo, Joseph Tumbiolo and Katherine Evola. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie Mower and her husband David of Lynnfield, Stephen Lamattina and his wife Ashli of Danvers, Clifford Forcillo and his wife Lori of New Hampshire, Michael Forcillo and his wife Nicole of Winthrop and Julia Forcillo of New Hampshire. Great-grandmother of Anthony Mower, Tayah Mower, David Mower, Benjamin Forcillo, Luke Forcillo and Nico Lamattina. Beloved daughter of the late Laura and Francis Tumbiolo. Entombment in the Holy Cross Mausoleum will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
