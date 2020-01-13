Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (Upper Church)
7 East Main Street
Milford, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for JENNIE KAIZZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENNIE H. KAIZZI


1922 - 2020
JENNIE H. KAIZZI Obituary
KAIZZI, Miss Jennie H. Retired Registered Nurse Of Milford, and formerly of Boston, MA, died January 11, 2020 in Milford, MA. Born in Milford, MA, she had been employed as a registered nurse at the Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary and at Massachusetts General Hospital. She also had served as a nurse in the US Air Force, retiring with the rank of Major. Miss Kaizzi is survived by her sister Dorothy Kaizzi McGrath, her two nieces Judith McGrath Palmer of Quincy, MA and Kathleen McGrath Glew and her husband Charles of Charlestown, RI. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Her Funeral will be held Friday, January 17th, at 9am, from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, MILFORD, MA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am, in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (Upper Church), 7 East Main Street, Milford, MA. Burial with Military Honors will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford, MA. Visiting Hours will be Thursday, January 16th, from 6pm to 8pm. Visit edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book. Memorial donations may be made in Miss Kaizzi's honor to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Animal Rescue League of Boston or the Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

View the online memorial for Miss Jennie H. KAIZZI
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020
