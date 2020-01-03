|
|
SPOON, Jennie M. (Peterson) Of Sutton, formerly of Roslindale, December 31, 2019, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Vito T. Spoon. Loving mother of Andrea Spoon and her husband Gerry Creiger of Sutton, Valerie DeVincentis and her husband Jim of Weymouth, and Jean Calisi and her husband John of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, Antonia, Jacqueline, Barbara, Giovanni, Sondra, and Gianna. Sister of Jeanette Cardillo of Milton, Margaret Cogliano of West Roxbury, the late Marie Irby, the late Carol Pryor, and the late John Morganti. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Jennie's Visitation on Monday from 9 to 10:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Monday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jennie's name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 4, 2020