MARTIN, Jennie (Binkiewicz) Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Leo J. Martin. Devoted mother of Atty. Diane Lee Martin of Walpole. Sister of the late Longin Binkiewicz. Daughter of the late Maciej and Anastazja (Zajkowski) Binkiewicz. Jennie was a United States Navy veteran, serving as a registered nurse during WWII. Jennie was a private pilot and former member of the Massachusetts Civil Air Patrol. She was also a talented musician, artist, lover of all animals and a lover of this beautiful planet. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to any animal care/rescue foundation of your choice.