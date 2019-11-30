Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
JENNIE R.M. (CATINO) MARTELL


1923 - 2019
JENNIE R.M. (CATINO) MARTELL Obituary
MARTELL, Jennie R.M. (Catino) Of Malden, formerly of Everett, died Nov. 29, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Martell. Loving mother of Donna M. Brooks of Malden, the late Ralph Martell, Jr., and mother-in-law of Maureen Martell of Chelmsford. Cherished grandmother of Richard and Laura Brooks; and Kyle, Justin & his wife Sabrina, and Michael Martell. Proud great-grandmother of Ella Martell. Predeceased by her siblings Phyllis DiCarlo, Pat Catino, and Louie Catino & his wife Reesie. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 4-7 PM at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. Funeral Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 AM followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. For the obituary & directions, please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
