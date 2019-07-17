Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X
98 Station Ave
South Yarmouth, MA
JENNIE ROMANO DAYTON


1926 - 2019
JENNIE ROMANO DAYTON Obituary
ROMANO DAYTON, Jennie Jennie Romano Dayton, 93, Yarmouthport, formerly of Winchester, MA, entered into eternal life on July 16, 2019. Jennie was born in Somerville, MA on January 11, 1926. She was predeceased by son Victor H. Romano, and husbands, Henry A. Romano, Jr. and Richard Dayton. She leaves behind her son, Robert E. Romano, his wife Sarah Muse Romano, and four loving grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X, 98 Station Ave., South Yarmouth, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019. A collation of family and friends will be held immediately after the services.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019
