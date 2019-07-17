|
ROMANO DAYTON, Jennie Jennie Romano Dayton, 93, Yarmouthport, formerly of Winchester, MA, entered into eternal life on July 16, 2019. Jennie was born in Somerville, MA on January 11, 1926. She was predeceased by son Victor H. Romano, and husbands, Henry A. Romano, Jr. and Richard Dayton. She leaves behind her son, Robert E. Romano, his wife Sarah Muse Romano, and four loving grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X, 98 Station Ave., South Yarmouth, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019. A collation of family and friends will be held immediately after the services.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019