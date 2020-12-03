PALANGE, Jennie Rose (Agostino) A longtime resident of Millis, MA, passed away on December 2, 2020, with the comfort of her family by her side. She was 94 years old. Jennie was the daughter of the late Dominic and Mary (Oliva) Agostino of Somerville, and the beloved wife of the late Emil Palange. Jennie was the devoted mother of Mark Palange and his wife Donna of Cumberland, RI, Paul Palange and his wife Andria of Seekonk, MA, Joanne Hill and her husband Donald of Millis, MA, and her son-in-law Michael Chisholm of Millis. Jennie's daughter Lisa Palange-Chisholm and her son Richard Palange, sadly preceded her in death. She was also proud to be grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 4. Jennie is survived by her sister Susan Strazzere, and many nieces and nephews, but was predeceased by her other sister Anna DiMinico and her brother Nicholas Agostino. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Jennie at St Thomas the Apostle Church, 82 Exchange St., Millis, MA 02054, on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11:30 AM, followed by interment in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Auburn Rd. Millis, MA. Visiting hours will be the 2 hours preceding from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., Millis, MA 02054.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store