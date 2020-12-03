1/1
JENNIE ROSE (AGOSTINO) PALANGE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JENNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PALANGE, Jennie Rose (Agostino) A longtime resident of Millis, MA, passed away on December 2, 2020, with the comfort of her family by her side. She was 94 years old. Jennie was the daughter of the late Dominic and Mary (Oliva) Agostino of Somerville, and the beloved wife of the late Emil Palange. Jennie was the devoted mother of Mark Palange and his wife Donna of Cumberland, RI, Paul Palange and his wife Andria of Seekonk, MA, Joanne Hill and her husband Donald of Millis, MA, and her son-in-law Michael Chisholm of Millis. Jennie's daughter Lisa Palange-Chisholm and her son Richard Palange, sadly preceded her in death. She was also proud to be grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 4. Jennie is survived by her sister Susan Strazzere, and many nieces and nephews, but was predeceased by her other sister Anna DiMinico and her brother Nicholas Agostino. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Jennie at St Thomas the Apostle Church, 82 Exchange St., Millis, MA 02054, on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11:30 AM, followed by interment in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Auburn Rd. Millis, MA. Visiting hours will be the 2 hours preceding from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., Millis, MA 02054.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts-Mitchell Funeral Service
90 Curve Street
Millis, MA 02054
(508) 376-2000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved