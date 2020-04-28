Boston Globe Obituaries
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
JENNIFER FRIMMEL
JENNIFER (CREEL) FRIMMEL

JENNIFER (CREEL) FRIMMEL Obituary
FRIMMEL, Jennifer (Creel) Passed away April 12, 2020 at age 80 from pneumonia, a longtime resident of the Everett Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. An accomplished violinist, Jennifer played in the Tanglewood Youth Symphony, auditioned for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and played in numerous orchestral groups. She was born in Berkeley, CA and later moved to Sacramento, CA. She attended Bennington College and Denver University. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Josephine Creel, and by her brother Gordon Creel. She is survived by her brother Dr. Stephen Creel and his wife Julie in Canton, MA, by her brother Bryant Creel and his wife Johnnie and by her brother Evan Creel, all in Knoxville, TN, by her sister AIison and her husband Edwardo Bodelon in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, and by numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance with the CDC, MA Dept. of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be privately held. For online guestbook, please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 17-387-3367

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
