Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
126 Middlesex Ave
Wilmington, MA
View Map
JENNIFER J. APRILE

JENNIFER J. APRILE Obituary
APRILE, Jennifer J. "Jenn" Of Wilmington, Nov. 7th. Daughter of Jean Aprile Ferrara and her husband Michael, and the late Thomas Aprile. Granddaughter of Arnie Aprile and his wife Betty of Wilmington, and Marge Connell of Wilmington and her late husband John. Sister of Thomas Aprile and his wife Jessica of NH, Jonathan and his wife Marianne of Methuen, Meghan Sousa and her husband Josh of Chelmsford and Michael Patrick Ferrara and Sarah Johansson of Watertown. Jenn is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Tuesday, Nov. 12th, at 10:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 12noon. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Monday, 3-8pm. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
