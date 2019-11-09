|
APRILE, Jennifer J. "Jenn" Of Wilmington, Nov. 7th. Daughter of Jean Aprile Ferrara and her husband Michael, and the late Thomas Aprile. Granddaughter of Arnie Aprile and his wife Betty of Wilmington, and Marge Connell of Wilmington and her late husband John. Sister of Thomas Aprile and his wife Jessica of NH, Jonathan and his wife Marianne of Methuen, Meghan Sousa and her husband Josh of Chelmsford and Michael Patrick Ferrara and Sarah Johansson of Watertown. Jenn is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Tuesday, Nov. 12th, at 10:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 12noon. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Monday, 3-8pm. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
