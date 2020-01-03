|
|
BLAKE, Jennifer J. (Jack) Of Dover, December 29, 2019. Wife of John W. Blake. Loving mother of London, Colby, Courtney, Avery and John Blake, all of Dover. Sister of James Wilk of East Hampton. A Funeral Service for Jennifer will be held at St. Dunstan's Church, 18 Springdale Ave., Dover on Friday, January 10, at 2pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Trustees of Reservation, 200 High St., Boston, MA 02110. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020