PIERCE, Jennifer L. Accomplished Artist, Vivacious, Compassionate, Lover of People & Life Of Osprey, FL, died unexpectedly on July 8, 2019. Born Oct. 16, 1962 in Portland, ME, former resident of Washington, DC, Alexandria, VA, and Swampscott, MA. Daughter of the late Molly Pierce Parker, a former prominent Washington, DC lobbyist for the health care industry. Deeply loved life partner for 34 years of Richard J. Lettieri, former Massport Chief Legal Counsel and former, now retired, partner of the law firm Ropes & Gray. As a young teen in VA, Jennifer was an accomplished equestrian winning many advanced competitive awards. After moving to MA in her early 20s, Jennifer worked for many years as Corporate Communications Manager/Director in the biotech industry. She left the corporate world to pursue a career as an artist — a multi-media painter in the abstract expressionist style — developing her skills through training and mentoring by two world renowned painters, an intensive self-education process and persistent bold experimentation. In Jennifer's own words: "My paintings are inspired by the wonders of the natural world, its unity, contrasts and grandeur and my own experiences and deep passion for people, all of which provide energy and focus for creating abstraction, color, shapes, and texture. The theme of many of my works is 'Hope and Light,' which each of us possesses and to which we should strive to find even in our darkest hours." Many of Jennifer's paintings were exhibited at prominent venues and corporate offices and she had a diverse group of private collectors in the U.S. and Italy. She also received a variety of honors from peer reviewed exhibits. Jennifer was appreciated and loved by virtually all who knew her for her natural vivaciousness, unique humor, ease with which she developed warm, deep and extensive friendships and her profound compassion, commitment and skill for helping any person in need, particularly the elderly. Jennifer was also known and admired for her love of animals; well planned, vibrant flower gardens; cooking skills; and impeccable instincts and standards in appearance, dress and interior design, based no doubt on her natural artistic talent. Burial Services are private and Memorial Catholic Masses are being held in FL and MA. Expressions of respect and special individual messages are encouraged and can be made at Legacy.com. RIP in Paradiso, our beloved Jennifer.



