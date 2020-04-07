|
APREA, Jenny M. (Destito) Age 97 of Canton, passed away April 6th. Beloved wife of the late John J. Mother of John J. Aprea, Jr. of W. Bridgewater, James Aprea of East Sandwich, Michael Aprea of Plymouth, Mark Aprea of Plymouth and the late Francis J. Aprea. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Due to the current Covid 19 Health Department Directives, private Graveside Services will be held at Knollwood Memorial Park. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her wonderful life will be held at a later date in the spring. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Complete notice to appear on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020