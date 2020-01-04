Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
85 Atlantic Ave.
Marblehead, MA
View Map
Resources
RUGO, Jeredith "Jeri" Age 90, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, formerly a longtime resident of Marblehead, peacefully, Nov. 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lawrence G. Rugo. Born and educated in Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Don and Lois Stiver. Jeri worked as a flight attendant for United Airlines and later worked as a social worker. She was the mother of Kathleen Hennigan and her husband Paul of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Nancy Rugo and her husband James Whedon of Whittier, CA and Donna Huet and her husband John of Manchester-by-the-Sea and the late James Rugo; the grandmother of Katherine Hennigan, Jack Hennigan, James Huet, Gianna Huet and Ian Whedon; and the sister of the late James Stiver. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead. Burial services are private. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead 142 Elm Street, 781-631-0076 eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Jeredith "Jeri" RUGO
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
