Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
51 Medford Street
Arlington, MA
COTREAU, Jeremiah of Arlington, December 4. Beloved husband of Eleanor (DiNunzio). Devoted father of Marianne Grenham and her husband James, Jeremiah Cotreau and his wife Donna, Christopher Cotreau and the late William Cotreau. Loving grandfather of Alexandra, Patrick and Paul Grenham, Christopher and Jeremiah Cotreau. Great-grandfather of 6. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Monday, December 16 at 10AM in St. Agnes Church, 51 Medford Street, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his name to the Jimmy Fund. For guestbook, visit [email protected]

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019
