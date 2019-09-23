|
DONOVAN, Jeremiah Age 95, passed away peacefully Monday, September 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years of the late Margaret T. (Brennan). Devoted father of 9 children, Paul of Westminster, Karen (Stephen) Lambert of Canton, Mary Fitzsimons of Quincy, Ellen (David Harding) Donovan of NY, Jane (Steven) Carey of Attleboro, Sheila (Nick) Driscoll of Marshfield, Susan (Michael) Patti of Methuen, Gerald F. Donovan, M.D. of South Dartmouth, and Ann (John Scaife) Donovan of Quincy. Dear grandfather of 19 cherished grandchildren. Loving brother of the late Eileen Williams, Julia Wright, Sr. Mary Eugenius, Margaret McNamara, Daniel, Dennis and John O'Donovan. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews in the USA and Ireland. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Friday morning at 9 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to www. ALS-TDI. For complete obituary and guestbook see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019