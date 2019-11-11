|
|
KIRBY, Jeremiah F. Jr. "Jerry" Of Norwood, formerly of Millis, November 9, 2019, passed while surrounded by his loving family. Cherished son of Mary (Sullivan) and the late Jeremiah F. Kirby, Sr. Loving brother of Marianne Kirby of Needham, Dennis Kirby and his wife Gwen of Chicago, and Brendan Kirby and his wife Maryanne of Needham. Favorite uncle of Jack, Alexa, Dennis, Jr., Mark and Clare Kirby. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jerry was a proud member of the Irish Social Club of Boston, #1 Fan of WROL, and longtime employee of Stop & Shop, Norwood. For directions and guestbook gormleyfuneral.com Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Saturday, November 16th, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa of Avila Church at noon. Visiting Hours Friday, 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to SNCARC, 789 Clapboardtree St., Westwood, MA 02090. William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019