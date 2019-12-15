|
CRONIN, Jeremiah J. Of Belmont, formerly of Allston, December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sandra K. (Douglass). Brother of Grace F. Cronin of Arlington, formerly of Allston, and the late Jack Cronin. Visitation in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Friday, Dec. 20, from 9:30-10:15 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, 124 Common St., Belmont, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019