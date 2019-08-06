|
GRIFFIN, Jeremiah J. "Jerry" Age 59, of Somerville, passed away on August 5, 2019. Beloved son of Katherine (Murphy) of Derry, NH and the late Thomas F. Griffin. Loving brother of Katherine Connolly and her husband Joseph of West Roxbury, Theresa Lordan of Chelsea, Patricia Franklin of Auburn, NH, Julia Paris and her husband Gerard of Derry, NH, Jacqueline Piracini and her husband Thomas of Dedham, Mary Meade and her husband Edward of Manchester, NH, and the late Breeda Griffin. Dear uncle of 14 nieces and nephews. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday 4-7 pm. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Friday morning at 11am followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. If you wish, donations may be made in Jerry's name to VINFEN, 950 Cambridge St., Cambridge, MA 02141, Attn: ACCF Magazine St. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019