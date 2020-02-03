|
HARRINGTON, Jeremiah J. "Jerry" 59 years of age. Of Charlestown, February 1, 2020. Loving father of Lee & Conor Harrington. Beloved son of Mary (Toland) Harrington & the late Arthur "Sonny Boy" Harrington. Husband of Lidia (Bontempo) Harrington. Beloved twin brother of the late George Harrington & beloved brother of Karl Harrington & fiancee Lorna Allen, Elizabeth Harrington, Julianna McCormick & husband Frank, James Harrington, Arthur Harrington & wife Patricia & Leo Harrington & wife Fabiola. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Jerry's Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 8 at 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, 55 Warren St., Charlestown. Burial is private. There are no funeral home visiting hours. Retired 40 year Merchant Marine. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
