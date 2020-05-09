|
|
O'NEILL, Jeremiah "Jerry" Age 78, of Georgetown, MA passed away May 7 in Boston, MA. He was born and raised in the Bronx, N.Y. by his late parents, Charles and Josephine (Callaghan) O'Neill of Ireland. After attending Fordham University, Jerry served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Jerry lived a full and rich life, always with humor and a generous heart. His family and Catholic faith were most important in his life. His adventurous spirit and trusting nature made for unforgettable stories always told with a twinkle in his eye. Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna (Byrne) O'Neill, of 32 years; his seven children and four grandchildren, his brother Kevin O'Neill, and his extended family and friends. Jerry was predeceased by his sister Nora O'Neill, and his three brothers Paddy, James, and Charlie O'Neill of Dublin. His burial will be private with a celebration of life gathering later this year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Sarah's Place Adult Day Center, Haverhill, MA.
View the online memorial for Jeremiah "Jerry" O'NEILL
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020