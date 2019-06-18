CALLAHAN, Jeremiah P. "Jerry" Age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 16, 2019, at his home in Foxborough surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late Jeremiah and Ada (Hemmerdinger) Callahan. Jerry was born in Boston on August 26, 1926, and was raised in Milton. He attended BC High School and received his degree from Boston University. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater. He has been a longtime resident of Foxborough. Jerry began his career as a school teacher. He then worked as a personnel manager for MIT and Draper Labs. In 1964, he joined Texas Instruments in Attleboro, continuing his work as a personnel manager until his retirement in 1989. He was proud of mentoring many young men and women during his career at Texas Instruments. Jerry cherished time spent with his family and enjoyed gardening. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Beloved husband of Carolyn L. (Lapadula) Callahan. Loving father of Elizabeth Bayer and her husband Daniel of Central Falls, Cindy Tuminelli and her husband Philip of Plainville, Jeremiah Paul Callahan and his wife Rhonda of Foxborough, Dennis Callahan and his wife Michelle of Foxborough, Susan Moody and her partner Rob Wolf of North Attleboro, and Maureen Neureuter and her husband Jed of Mansfield. Loving stepfather of Andrew Mullin and his wife Sheri of Groton and the late Lori J. Mullin. Former husband of Elizabeth Brenton of Foxborough. Brother of Sheila Shoaf of North Carolina and the late Ruth Kinch and Barbara O'Malley. Brother-in-law of Audrey Davies of North Easton. Also survived by 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Unity Church of North Easton, 9 Main St., North Easton. To leave an online condolence please visit the Funeral Home website at robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com For additional information please call 508-543-5471. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., FOXBOROUGH. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471 Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary