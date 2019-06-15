BOWEN, Jeremiah Patrick "Jerry" Age 59, passed away peacefully in the company of his loving family Friday, June 14th. Devoted son of Bridget (Mulry) of Milton and the late John Joseph Bowen. Survived by his 3 loving sons, Jeremiah Patrick of Dorchester, Michael John and Robert Christopher, both of South Boston and their mother Christine Bowen. Beloved brother of Marian Bowen of Quincy, Patricia Reilly and her husband Michael of Norwood, Kathleen Bowen - Weeks and her husband Stuart of Weymouth, John Bowen of Milton and Daniel Bowen and his wife Anne of Marshfield. Dear uncle of Bethany, Garrett and the late Jonathan Slyva, Christopher Reilly, Sheila Foley and her husband John, Seanna and Gabriel Weeks and Daniel and Madison Bowen. Jeremiah was the Proprietor of the Shannon Tavern in South Boston. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday 4 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton Thursday at 10am. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home MIlton (617) 696-4200



