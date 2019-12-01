|
REEN, Jeremiah T. "Jerry" Age 85, of Naples, Florida. Formerly of Plymouth and Dedham, Massachusetts, died on November 26, 2019. Jerry was born in Roslindale and was the son of the late Timothy and Kathleen (Brown) Reen. Jerry was the devoted husband to the late Cecelia (Gavin) Reen, loving father of Marybeth (Reen) White and her husband David White, Joseph G. Reen and his wife Victoria Reen and loving grandfather of the late Jacqueline K. Desai, Jonathan Desai, Grace Desai, Joseph G. Reen, Jr. and John F. Reen. He is survived by his three sisters, Kay McDonough, Mary McMahon, Trudy Reen, many nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by his sisters, Eileen McDonough, Rita Connolly and his brother, John Reen. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019