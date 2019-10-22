Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Ogunquit Museum of Art
543 Shore Rd.
Ogunquit, ME
JEREMY B. FOSS


1932 - 2019
JEREMY B. FOSS Obituary
FOSS, Jeremy B. Cape Neddick, Maine, age 87, of Bonnie Baeg Lane, passed away Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Son of the late Julian and Eva (Radding) Foss, he was born September 30, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA. Foss graduated from Middlebury College before serving as an officer in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1965. After his honorable discharge he was a journalist for the Washington Star, and then earned his M.F.A. at the Ruskin School of Art at Oxford University, England. This led to a lifelong love of painting and an over three-decade tenure as professor at the Massachusetts College of Art. His paintings have been reviewed in Art in America and exhibited at galleries in New York and Boston.

Family left behind include two daughters Penelope Foss (husband Len) of Pottstown, PA, Jennifer Foss of Prague, Czech Republic; brother Frank Foss of CA; grandchildren Tyne and Bo Miller and Carlo D'Amato.

A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will take place at 5pm this Saturday, October 26th at the Ogunquit Museum of Art, 543 Shore Rd., Ogunquit, Maine. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to York Hospital Home Care, 127 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine 03909. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, YORK, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
