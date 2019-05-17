GAGE, Jeremy John It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the untimely death of Jeremy John Gage, age 37, who passed away after a sudden illness on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Aurora, CO. Jeremy was born September 14, 1981 in Boston, MA. He attended public school and high school in Newton, MA, and received a B.A. in Criminal Justice from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Jeremy was a facilities manager in Colorado where he managed a portfolio of commercial properties, most recently for JLL. In addition to his professional interests, Jeremy was an avid Boston sports fan. From championing his beloved Boston Red Sox, to cheering on the New England Patriots, Jeremy was front and center for every game. His other passion was rock music and he was a frequent concert attendee, with Pearl Jam, Godsmack, and Metallica among his favorites. A kind and gentle man, Jeremy loved all living things. His two adopted cats, Sully and Russ, were rescued from local animal shelters. Jeremy will be sorely missed by his loving wife and recent bride, Katrina Diokno Gage of Aurora, CO. Katrina was at Jeremy's side when he passed, and carried out his wishes to be an organ donor. This life-giving gift helped four recipients, providing great comfort to those who mourn his loss. In addition to his wife, Jeremy is survived by his mother and stepfather, Margaret and John O'Rourke of Watertown, MA, his father and stepmother, Peter Gage and Cathy Jupin of Brookline, MA, his brother and sister-in-law, Brendan Gage and Janine Burman-Gage of Chicago, IL, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be planned for the fall. Contributions in Jeremy's name may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Fort Collins Cat Rescue, and Donor Alliance.



View the online memorial for Jeremy John GAGE Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019