NAHUM, Jeremy P. Age 80, of Cambridge formerly of Newton on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Katherine (Harding). Devoted father of Jed Nahum and his wife Carol Vogt, and Erich Nahum and his wife Tal Malkin. Loving grandfather of Ruby, Tomer, and Uri. Dear brother of Harriet Nahum Rice. Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Wednesday, December 4 at 2:30PM. Burial will be private. Memorial Observance will be at his late residence immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019