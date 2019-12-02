Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEREMY NAHUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEREMY P. NAHUM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEREMY P. NAHUM Obituary
NAHUM, Jeremy P. Age 80, of Cambridge formerly of Newton on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Katherine (Harding). Devoted father of Jed Nahum and his wife Carol Vogt, and Erich Nahum and his wife Tal Malkin. Loving grandfather of Ruby, Tomer, and Uri. Dear brother of Harriet Nahum Rice. Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Wednesday, December 4 at 2:30PM. Burial will be private. Memorial Observance will be at his late residence immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEREMY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -