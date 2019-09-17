|
ANDERSON, Jermain Johnson Age 95, passed peacefully on September 11, 2019 in her home at Princeton Windrows, with her beloved husband Ellis at her side. She was born Jermain Duncan Johnson in Boston, on February 16, 1924, to Madeline (Snelling) and George Frederick Betts Johnson, and raised by her father, George and stepmother, Isabelle (Kahle) of Lewiston, New York. She attended Rosemary Hall School, Greenwich, Connecticut, and graduated from Bouv?-Boston School of Physical Education in 1945 with a degree in physical therapy. She returned to Buffalo and worked at Buffalo Children's Hospital where she met John F. Mueller. They were married in 1946 and had two children, Jermain Johnson "Jamie" and John Freeman, Jr. "Johnnie". While in Buffalo, Jermain served on boards of hospital organizations, was a member of Junior League, and was involved with Planned Parenthood.
The family moved to the Philadelphia area and lived there for six years, relocating to Princeton in 1957. Divorced in 1966, Jermain married Jack F. Andrews April 22, 1967 and gained three adult daughters. She taught third grade at Miss Mason's School in Princeton from 1963 to 1982. Her teaching career continued at Princeton Day School until 1986, followed by tutoring at the school and in the volunteer program at a Trenton inner city school.
After Jack passed away in 1991, Jermain continued living in the Princeton area. She was a longtime, active member of Nassau Presbyterian Church in Princeton, and while serving on the Session of the church, she met Ellis B. Anderson, another Session member. They were married in 1993 and Jermain gained two more adult daughters. Jermain had an active life of sports, church, and community service. In Princeton, Jermain served on the boards of The American Boy Choir School and the Princeton Present Day Club and was a volunteer at Princeton Hospital. She enjoyed sailing, fishing, skiing, tennis and golf. Jermain and Ellis loved to travel the world, a highlight being their journey along the Old Silk Road from China. During retirement at Princeton Windrows, she enjoyed bridge, gardening, reading, and the cultural events available in the Princeton area. Piecing together jigsaw puzzles was a favorite pastime.
Jermain is survived by her husband of twenty-six years, Ellis B. Anderson, sister, Georgia Pooley of Buffalo, New York, daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Eric Steiner of Colorado Springs,Colorado and son and daughter-in-law, John and Sally Mueller of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is also survived by stepdaughters, Rebecca Smith and Katherine Nestor (Tom), Gwen Nacos (Tom), Gail Walraven and Valerie Williams. Her beloved grandchildren include Hillary Aldassy, Emily Morey, Annabel Rangel, Taze Mueller, and stepgrandchildren,Ben Smith, Allison Fontan, Tyler Fontan and Harrison Fontan. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The loss the family feels is eased by the special joy of knowing her love for others, which was returned by so many friends and family who will cherish lovely memories of Jermain.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the in honor of Jermain. A Memorial Service will be held at Nassau Presbyterian Church in Princeton, New Jersey, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 am. Funeral arrangements are being made by The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019