|
|
GOLDMAN, Jerold Born on July 15, 1951, in Newton, MA, he was the son of Ruth and Rubin Goldman of Newton, MA, and loving husband of the late Jane Pofcher-Goldman. A longtime resident of Newton, MA, where he raised his family, Jerry enjoyed life to the fullest.
He is survived by his daughters Rachel Goldman of Concord, MA, Erica Soberman, son-in-law Reid Soberman and his soon-to-arrive grandson who is due in May 2020, all of Charlestown, MA, his sisters Iris Sokol and Lisa Goldman and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral is at Temple Beth Avodah in Newton on Jan. 19th, 2020, at 12pm, and Shiva will take place at 4pm at Barbara Pofcher's home, at 7c Old Colony Drive, Westford, MA 01886. Donations in Jerry's honor may be made to Temple Beth Avodah or the diabetes foundation.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020