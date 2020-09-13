SACKS, Dr. Jerome E. Age 81 of Lexington, died peacefully on September 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Rita (Shapiro) Sacks, devoted father of Renee Sacks & husband Tim Smith, Debbie & husband Chris Buteau, and Samuel Sacks & partner Kristen Darlington. Adored grandfather of Jami Buteau and Julia Smith. Dear brother of Louis Sacks and Susan Edelstein. Jerry was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 21, 1939. He and his siblings grew up there and he graduated from Brooklyn Tech High School. He went on to receive a B.A. in Physics and Mathematics from Brandeis University, eventually earning a Masters Degree at Columbia University. Changing career direction from Math to Engineering, Jerry completed his schooling at the University of California at San Diego where he received a Ph.D.in Aerospace Engineering (1971). Jerry married Rita Shapiro in 1965 after proposing on a New York City horse and buggy carriage in Central Park. They drove cross country in their VW bug with horseshoes on the back for good luck to begin a life together in San Diego. 10 years and three children later, the family of five moved back to the east coast, landing in Lexington, Massachusetts. Jerry spent the first portion of his career working in the math and engineering industry at several companies. He held jobs as a math teacher, government systems analyst at TASC, Intermetrics and CTA Inc. He also worked as a Microsoft Access developer, and finally an independent contractor. Although Jerry spent many years in the engineering industry, during the last two decades of his life he pursued a career as an inventor and proudly became a registered patent agent at age 70. Jerry will be remembered for so many wonderful qualities, but predominately his constantly turning mind, his deep kindness to all people, his inventive ways to fix anything and everything, his passionate ideas, and his gentle, patient nature. He's remembered for his debate skills and his expansive knowledge. He always made an impression, always made people laugh. He loved computers, his old Volvo, hot dogs, taking his children camping, and his Tivo, with which he would record old movies. His favorite sayings were "The Perfect is the Enemy of the Good" and "Rita is the boss." With all of Jerry's educational and career accolades, family, without a doubt, was his biggest and proudest accomplishment. His love and devotion to his family always came first. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at www.cholangiocarcinoma.org
