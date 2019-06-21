GROSS, Jerome Age 99, of Dedham, formerly of Chestnut Hill, Naples FL, Columbus OH and New York, passed away gently on June 18, 2019. For 67 years he was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie (Wasserstrom) Gross. He was the loving father of Roberta Gross-Torres and Judith Gross Siegel and her husband Alan Siegel, adored grandfather of Julianne (Alexander) Schwarzer, Deborah (Ryan Jaslow) Siegel and Leonardo Torres and great-grandfather of Hayden and Benjamin Schwarzer and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Frances Gross and his brother Ralph Gross. Services will be private. Shiva will be observed on Monday, June 24, from 7-9pm at the home of Roberta Gross-Torres, Tuesday June 25, from 6-8pm at the home of Judith Siegel and Wednesday June 26, from 7-9pm at the home of Roberta Gross-Torres. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Hebrew Senior Life or a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary