HART, Jerome Of Waltham and Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of West Roxbury, entered into rest on November 30, 2020. For 62 years, he was the adored husband of the late Eleanor (Pollack) Hart. Loving father of Audrey Orenstein and her husband, Jack, and Karen Sykes and her husband, Robert. He was the proud grandfather of Hannah and Julia Orenstein and Jake Sykes. Son of the late Arthur Hart and Anna (Gordon) Hart; and dear brother of Mona Noon and the late Phillip (Perry) Hart. He also leaves behind several cherished nieces and nephews.
His greatest joys were spending time with his family in Florida, especially around the pool. He loved traveling around the world, by land or sea, with his oldest and dearest friend, Sam, watching his beloved Patriots and Red Sox play on Sunday afternoons, and having fun around poker tables.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, physical attendance at the Graveside Service will be private but viewing of the service will be available by logging onto www.tinyurl.com/jerome-hart
on December 6, 2020 at 1pm. The link will also be available any time after the scheduled funeral time for viewing.
Donations may be made in Jerry's memory to Boston Children's Hospital, www.childrenshospital.org
or to the charity of your choice
. Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300www.levinechapel.com