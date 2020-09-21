BURDULIS, Jerome "Jerry" J. At 81 years old, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, teacher, carpenter, fantastic cook, gardener, amazing joke teller, camera collector and gentle soul was born on Sept. 1, 1939 in Westfield,MA and died on Sept. 15, 2020 leaving his family a legacy of love and laughter. As a young man he entered St. Francis Seminary in Andover, MA. When he decided to leave the Seminary, he studied Biology at Holy Cross College and proudly served in the Air Force. In 1968, he attended the University of Massachusetts and received his Master of Arts Degree in Science. It was there that he met his future wife Miriam McLaughlin. They married on August 9, 1970 and were blessed with three children. Monica, who lives in Culver City, California and is married to Shane Evangelist. Matthew, who lives in Cornelius, NC and is married to Claudia Parker. Andrea, who lives in Durham, Maine and is married to Dr. Gregory Stevens. As a grandfather, Jerry cherishes his four grandchildren, Madison and Sydney Evangelist, and Charlie and Megan Burdulis. He loved having them visit in Naples, Florida. Watching them grow up and having the chance to tell them jokes or teach them about science gave him great pleasure. Teaching Biology to his students at Winchester High School for 28 years also brought him great joy. Teaching was a passion for Jerry. He had high expectations for his students and he wanted them to be critical thinkers. He gave 100 percent of his energy to making sure that his students would leave his care understanding why science is so important to their lives and for the life of our planet. He retired hoping that he made a difference for every student he taught. There will be a celebration of his life on September 26th in St Eulalia's Church, Winchester. Due to the CDC restrictions, it will be a limited private service. Should you wish, memorial contributions for the heroes of the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center may be made in his honor to the following address: The Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd. Burlington, MA. 01805. You may also donate online at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive
