HALLEE, Jerome P. Of Arlington, July 21, 2019, at age 88. Devoted husband of Pauline Y. Hallee (Daigle). Loving mother of Paul Hallee and his wife Maria, Phil Hallee and his wife Dr. Shelley Steenrod, Dr. Michelle Hallee and her husband Dr. Gordon Wong. Beloved brother of Joseph Hallee, Kenneth Hallee, Dr. James Hallee, Dr. Thomas Hallee, and the late Lawrence Hallee. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces, many nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. A Memorial Service for friends and family will be held at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 630 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA, on August 7, 2019, at 3:00 PM, where Jerome has been a longstanding active member and trustee. Jerome was an Arlington Town Meeting Member for over 20 years, former Chairman on the Town of Arlington Finance Committee and an active member of AICPA. Jerome worked in accounting for Browning-Ferris Industries reaching the level of Vice President of the Northeast Region before retiring. Mr. Hallee was a proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Jerome and Pauline's ashes will be interred at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 17 Wickham Road, Glastonbury, CT, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM (noon). Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge rogersfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Jerome P. HALLEE Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019