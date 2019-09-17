|
QUINN, Jerome R. "Jerry" Age 82, entered into eternal life on September 15, 2019. Jerry was born and raised in Providence, RI and raised a family in Weymouth for many years before moving to Quincy 20 years ago. Mr. Quinn was a paratrooper with the 11th Airbourne in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, mostly stationed in Munich. Mr. Quinn was a self-employed commercial artist for many years. He had an art store/gift shop in the Holiday Inn in downtown Boston for many years, where his art clients included world leaders and Hollywood legends, such as John Wayne. His main artistic passions were for watercolors and scrimshaw. After his retirement, he was an actor in both film and theatre performances in the Boston area. He was a member of the Screen Actors Guild. Devoted father of Kelly Quinn of Boston, and James Quinn and his wife Mellisa of Woodbourne, NY and loving grandfather of their son James S. Quinn. Beloved brother of John and his wife Arlene of Lebanon, IN and Dennis and his wife Diane of Cranston, RI. Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, East Weymouth, on Saturday, September 21, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to: the Salvation Army, 201 Pitman St., Providence, RI 02906. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019