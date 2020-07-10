|
FANGER, Jerome S. "Jerry" Age 89, of Falmouth, passed away on July 4th. Born in Boston, he attended Boston Latin School, followed by University of Michigan where he received his B.A. and J.D. degrees and remained a life member of the Alumni Association. He practiced law in the Detroit area for nearly four decades before retiring to Cape Cod in 1995. Jerry was an amazing community leader and friend. He was elected to three terms as trustee of the Falmouth Public Library which he served as board Treasurer. He was a member of the 300 Committee and the Latin School reunion committee. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara, his son, Alan (Judi) of Framingham, his daughter, Shari (Chuck) Warshaver of Phoenix, AZ, and John Rexford (Debra) of Chattanooga, TN, Susan (Kip) Livingston of Concord, MA, David Rexford of Bridgewater, MA, ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services were previously held on Zoom, followed by a private Burial. Donations in Jerry's memory may be made to Boston Latin School Association, 27 School St., Boston, MA 02108 or Board of Library Trustees, Falmouth Public Library, 300 Main St., Falmouth, MA 02540.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020