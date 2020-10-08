BUFFO, Jerri Lou Elizabeth Jerri Lou Elizabeth Buffo, 86, of Westford, MA died early Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Carleton Willard Village in Bedford, MA. She was married to the late Francis A. Buffo Jr. who passed away July 28, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mahlon and Margaret (Eck) Hamilton. She graduated from Baltimore High School with the class of 1952. She is survived by her sons, Frank and Katty Buffo III of Thetford, VT and Keith Buffo of Stoneham, MA; daughters, Deborah LaBlanc of Ayer, MA, and Julia Buffo of Westford, MA; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Maline Wagner and her husband, Bernard, of Baltimore, MD and Candice Duval of Baltimore, MD; many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late William Hamilton. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-7 pm. Funeral Wednesday at 9 am from the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD, MA, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Westford, MA 01886. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, friends and parishioners are asked to attend virtually via live stream at http://www.stcatherineparish.org/mass-video-links-during-corona-virus-pandemic
. A graveside service to follow at 11:15 am, where everyone is invited to attend at Fairview Cemetery, Westford. Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 N. Main St., Westford, MA 01886. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at dolanfuneralhome.com