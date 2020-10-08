1/1
JERRI LOU ELIZABETH BUFFO
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JERRI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUFFO, Jerri Lou Elizabeth Jerri Lou Elizabeth Buffo, 86, of Westford, MA died early Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Carleton Willard Village in Bedford, MA. She was married to the late Francis A. Buffo Jr. who passed away July 28, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mahlon and Margaret (Eck) Hamilton. She graduated from Baltimore High School with the class of 1952. She is survived by her sons, Frank and Katty Buffo III of Thetford, VT and Keith Buffo of Stoneham, MA; daughters, Deborah LaBlanc of Ayer, MA, and Julia Buffo of Westford, MA; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Maline Wagner and her husband, Bernard, of Baltimore, MD and Candice Duval of Baltimore, MD; many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late William Hamilton. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-7 pm. Funeral Wednesday at 9 am from the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD, MA, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Westford, MA 01886. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, friends and parishioners are asked to attend virtually via live stream at http://www.stcatherineparish.org/mass-video-links-during-corona-virus-pandemic. A graveside service to follow at 11:15 am, where everyone is invited to attend at Fairview Cemetery, Westford. Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 N. Main St., Westford, MA 01886. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at dolanfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Burial
11:15 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved