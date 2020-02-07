|
|
ZIMMERMAN, Jerrold D. Of Dedham, formerly of Randolph and Bronx, NY, passed away on February 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Kopman) Zimmerman. Devoted father of Sharon Salwen and her husband Jon, and Roger Zimmerman and his wife Susan. Proud grandfather of Amanda, Ben, Lila, Kira and Alli. Jerry attended the Bronx High School of Science, New York University, and the University of Bridgeport, where he received a Masters of Mechanical Engineering. His distinguished career in optical engineering included work on imaging systems for the Corona Satellite Program, the Keck Telescope, and providing night vision, FLIR technology for the Israeli Defense Forces and for firefighters. He was a Fellow of the SPIE and twice president of the New England Chapter of the Optical Society of America. His friends and family will always be grateful for his artful photographs. Services at Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton Centre, MA, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00. Following interment at Temple Israel Cemetery, 492 North Ave., Wakefield, MA. A memorial reception will be held at 3:30 pm at NewBridge on the Charles, 5000 Great Meadow Rd., Dedham, MA, from 3:30-5:00. Shiva will take place Tuesday from 7–9 pm at the home of Sharon and Jon Salwen. Remembrances in memory of Jerry may be made to Temple Israel of Boston, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or to the National Institute on Aging, Attn: Office of Financial Management, Building 31, Room 5C35, 31 Center Drive, MSC 2292, Bethesda, MD 20892. Late Korean War Veteran, Ist Lt., U.S. Army. brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020