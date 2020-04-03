Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
(781) 581-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for JERROLD PECKERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERROLD "JERRY" PECKERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JERROLD "JERRY" PECKERMAN Obituary
PECKERMAN, Jerrold "Jerry" Of Peabody, formerly of Lynn, passed away March 30, 2020 at age 80. Beloved husband for 57 years of Phyllis (Cutler) Peckerman, cherished father of Brenda and Jimmy Navaroli of Peabody and Steve and Kim Peckerman of Maricopa, Arizona. He will also be greatly missed by his granddogs Sal, Vivian and Murphy. A private graveside service was held at Maple Hill Cemetery on April 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's name may be made to a . For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 78-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JERROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -