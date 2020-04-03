|
PECKERMAN, Jerrold "Jerry" Of Peabody, formerly of Lynn, passed away March 30, 2020 at age 80. Beloved husband for 57 years of Phyllis (Cutler) Peckerman, cherished father of Brenda and Jimmy Navaroli of Peabody and Steve and Kim Peckerman of Maricopa, Arizona. He will also be greatly missed by his granddogs Sal, Vivian and Murphy. A private graveside service was held at Maple Hill Cemetery on April 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's name may be made to a . For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 78-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020