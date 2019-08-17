|
BORNE, Jerry "JB" An Army veteran, Salesman, Salem, Haverhill, Chelsea proprietor, and fiddler ended a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer on August 16, 2019. JB grew up in Malden, MA and then attended the University of Richmond where he played football (they did not have a hockey team). He was later stationed in occupied Germany where he also played football for Army. Marrying Barbara Winick of Swampscott in 1958, they briefly lived in Lynn, MA before establishing a dynamic abode on the famed Joel Rd in Marblehead, where they raised their three children, David, Steven and favorite daughter Deborah. As one of Paramount Greeting Cards leading salesmen, he supported his family until he shifted to full time merchant, operating Coon's of Salem, Borne's in Haverhill and the Card Gallery in Chelsea. At Coon's he pioneered designs, T-shirt racks and commerce approaches that were catalysts for many local businesses. An accomplished pianist, at 48 years old JB switched to the fiddle, where he played countless hours of old time fiddle music throughout Massachusetts along with fellow musicians and friends. Recreationally, Jerry moved from the JCC Men's basketball league, to tennis and then to an accomplished practitioner of golf practice. In retirement, Jerry spent several years driving handicapped children to school where he was much appreciated by the students and parents. As an original New England Patriots season ticket holder, his unwavering devotion to the team raised him to the upper echelons of fandom. A dependable patron of Matties, the Salem Dinner and the 3 Cods, his enthusiastic disposition will be missed. The son of the late Rose and George Borne, JB is survived by his loving wife Barbara of almost 61 years, son Steven, daughter Deborah, daughter-in-law Amy, and grandchildren, Eli, Sam, Lucia and Miles. He was predeceased by his sister Judy and son David. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:45pm in Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., SALEM, MA (Swampscott line), followed by burial at Cong. Shirat Hayam Cemetery- Temple Israel section, Lowell, St., Peabody, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to son Steven's Pan Mass Challenge ride for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, rider SB0011. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA 01970 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019