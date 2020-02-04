Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High St
Medford, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High St
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JERRY SOLIMINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERRY F. SOLIMINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JERRY F. SOLIMINI Obituary
SOLIMINI, Jerry F. Of Windham, NH, formerly of Medford and Boston's North End, February 1st. Beloved husband of Janice (Pagliarulo) Solimini. Devoted father of Gianna Solimini, and her wife Bianna and Ali Solimini. Loving Papa of Dante Solimini and Valencia Cardarelli. Dear brother of Lisa Cucinotta, and the late Lucy Giuliano, Mary Imbergamo, Carmine, Nicholas, Frank and Anthony Solimini. Also survived by many loving friends and family members. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, February 8th at 8:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Cemetery On The Plains, 5 Cobbetts Pond Rd., Windham, NH 03087. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -