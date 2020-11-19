1/1
JERRY JOSEPH NOLAN
NOLAN, Jerry Joseph Formerly of Winchester and Medford, Nov. 16. Age 53. Husband of Lindsey Dewar. Father of Tarah and Brianna Nolan. Brother of James, Jeffrey, John, Jordan, Justin, and the late Jonathan Nolan. Son of Jane Kelliher and the late James Nolan. Nephew of MaryLou, Karol, Emmett, and Frank Kelliher. Due to the pandemic, a private Ceremony for family will be held graveside at the West Parish Garden Cemetery in Andover. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's name can be made to the Friends of the Boston Public Garden, 69 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02108. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary and online condolences at

www.grahamfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arthur P. Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
