JERRY WILLIAM DEJONGH


1937 - 2020
DeJONGH, Jerry William (Grandad), born in Batavia, NY on July 7th, 1937, passed away on May 22nd, 2020 in Beverly, MA at 82 years old. Jerry was a 50-year resident of Salem St. in Wilmington. Jerry served in the U.S Navy from 1955 to 1958 aboard the USS Tarawa. His career involved photography testing work for Kodak and Polaroid over the years. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and season ticket holder over 50 years. Son of the late Isabelle DeJongh and William DeJongh. Jerry is survived by his wife Waranya DeJongh and Waranya's sons, Jesadakorn Saendchandi and Tossapol Saendchandi. Jerry's children Donna DeJongh Gale of Lawrence, MA, Laurie DeJongh of Beverly, MA, Jeffrey DeJongh of Hinckley, OH, and Valerie DeJongh of Edinburg, TX. Grandad to 9 grandchildren and great-grandad to 4 great-grandchildren. Jerry will be memorialized at Wildwood cemetery veterans park in Wilmington. To leave online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020
