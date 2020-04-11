|
|
WILLIAMS, Jerry Of Dorchester, March 30, 2020. Devoted husband of 64 years of Bobbie J. Williams. Loving father of Sharoll, Antoinette, Michael, and Taunya. Dear grandfather of Domonique, Michael, Jr., Teanna, Kendall, Jamal, Tyara, Imani, Denton, Jr., and Madison. Jerry leaves 2 great-grandchildren, Taylor and Mason. Sons-in-law, David Love and Denton Garrett, Sr. Jerry will be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law, Mrs. Voncile Thomas-Allen and Mrs. Dorothy Thomas-Spencer of Birmingham, AL. He leaves nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jerry is predeceased by his daughters, Debra and Sandra. A private service is planned Wednesday, at 11 AM, at Davis Funeral Home, ROXBURY, relatives and friends are invited to join remotely. Follow the link on Jerry's obituary page at www.DavisofBoston.com. Burial Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020