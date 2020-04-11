Boston Globe Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
DavisofBoston.com
Resources
More Obituaries for JERRY WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERRY WILLIAMS

JERRY WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Jerry Of Dorchester, March 30, 2020. Devoted husband of 64 years of Bobbie J. Williams. Loving father of Sharoll, Antoinette, Michael, and Taunya. Dear grandfather of Domonique, Michael, Jr., Teanna, Kendall, Jamal, Tyara, Imani, Denton, Jr., and Madison. Jerry leaves 2 great-grandchildren, Taylor and Mason. Sons-in-law, David Love and Denton Garrett, Sr. Jerry will be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law, Mrs. Voncile Thomas-Allen and Mrs. Dorothy Thomas-Spencer of Birmingham, AL. He leaves nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jerry is predeceased by his daughters, Debra and Sandra. A private service is planned Wednesday, at 11 AM, at Davis Funeral Home, ROXBURY, relatives and friends are invited to join remotely. Follow the link on Jerry's obituary page at www.DavisofBoston.com. Burial Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
