HUBBELL, Jesse Travers Beloved son, brother, husband, and friend, passed away suddenly and tragically on June 17, 2019 while working on location in Montana. Jesse was born and raised in Washington D.C., but it was Jesse's love of music and the Jazz guitar that brought him to college in Boston, and it was there he stayed to build a career in commercial and film production. Jesse approached life with curiosity, empathy, and a desire to understand others. His friends helped him explore his creative endeavors, discover his rich humor, guide his career, and build stability through real estate pursuits. Jesse's work ethic, versatile skills, and quick wit led him on many worldly adventures, and he always returned home with a story to tell, coaxing laughs out of all. Home found a new meaning for Jesse when he met the love of his life, Ellen Murphy. To the joy of both families, the two married on November 17, 2018. Jesse gained an expanded family in the Murphys, and they quickly came to see him as one of their own. Jesse and Ellen's love was grounded in their mutual respect, adoration for one another, and the joy that came from finding their long awaited soulmate. They shared a love that gave Jesse a sense of place and purpose. Jesse was the gravitational force in his family. His parents, Paul and Janet, reveled in their son's creative, humorous, and observant eye. Kelley admired her big brother, and looked to him for perspective and sure footing. For those of us lucky enough to have known Jesse, our lives will be forever changed. His spirit, love, humor, and joy will be missed. We will cherish the presence he had when he sat with us, and the attention he gave in getting to know us. We will miss the safety and warmth of his powerful embrace, and his quest for altruism in how he navigated the world. An open service will be held at the First Parish Brewster Unitarian Universalist on Saturday, July 13, at 2:30 pm. Following the service, friends and family are invited to join in celebration of Jesse's wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in honor of Jesse to the Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance or contributing directly to building the life he imagined with Ellen.



Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2019